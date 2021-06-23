Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $214.17 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,195 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $214,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,101,556 shares of company stock worth $279,531,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

