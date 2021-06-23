Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,950 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $576,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

