Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 527,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Ryanair worth $235,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. 3,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

