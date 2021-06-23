REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $3,535,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 213,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,387. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

