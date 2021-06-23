Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

REG opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.