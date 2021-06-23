Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDEIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 21,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

