REAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $240.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One REAL coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $533,456.37 and $240.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00610875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00078102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039551 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

