Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $16.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $495.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

