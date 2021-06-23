Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Raymond James by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Raymond James by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

