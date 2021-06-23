Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.12

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 2998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $14,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

