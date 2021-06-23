Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.34

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 73374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $26,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

