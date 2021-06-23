RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.