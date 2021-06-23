Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $13.51

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.04. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.