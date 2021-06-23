Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) versus Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Head to Head Survey

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $43.38 million 9.36 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -3.39 Lucira Health $270,000.00 717.17 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.32

Lucira Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient. Quotient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Quotient and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Quotient currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 131.25%. Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. Given Quotient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -250.05% -6,699.81% -46.28% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company is also developing microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for use on the MosaiQ platform for COVID-19. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

