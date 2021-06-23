Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,319.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,335.78.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,461.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,040.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$286.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.