Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 381,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,823. The firm has a market cap of $427.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

