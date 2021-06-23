Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 184.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up approximately 4.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.14% of VeriSign worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 76.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 224,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.42. 3,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,563. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.59.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

