Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $6.26 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 103,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. 27,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.