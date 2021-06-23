Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,971 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,980% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

Shares of IVOL stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 251,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 175,352 shares during the period.

