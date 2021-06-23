Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $577.59 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $577.59 million and approximately $298.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00017426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,507,580 coins and its circulating supply is 98,473,777 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.