Qtron Investments LLC Sells 23,715 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE AMX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 12,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,928. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

