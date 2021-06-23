Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 282,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.