Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,759 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 5,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

