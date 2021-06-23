Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

