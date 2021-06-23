QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.86. QAD shares last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 273 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

