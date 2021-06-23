QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in QAD were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 395.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QAD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

QADA opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $79.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

