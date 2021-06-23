Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMM. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NMM opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $551.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

