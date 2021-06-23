Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

