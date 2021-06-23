Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

AJG stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

