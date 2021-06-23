Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sysco Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $94,779,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

