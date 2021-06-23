Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.