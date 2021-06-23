Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Itron, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,924 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 19.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 449.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

