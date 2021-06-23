Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Issued By KeyCorp

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The RealReal in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The RealReal by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.