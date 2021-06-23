Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issued By Oppenheimer

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in InterDigital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,383,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in InterDigital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

