Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.