Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

NYSE EQR opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.