PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

