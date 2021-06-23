Pure Cycle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 601 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 993% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.
NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $326.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.63.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.
