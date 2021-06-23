Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 318 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

