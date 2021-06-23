Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 288 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 201.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3,042.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 181,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,576 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $403.86 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $404.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.