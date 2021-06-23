Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 255 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.12.

NYSE FDX opened at $297.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.