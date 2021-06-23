Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 174 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.41% of Everbridge worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,906,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

