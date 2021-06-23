Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

