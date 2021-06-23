Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

