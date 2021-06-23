Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,309 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $347.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $348.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.