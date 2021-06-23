Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 500,450 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

