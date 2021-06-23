Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.09. 14,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,590. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

