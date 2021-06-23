Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.48 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

