Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.47 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,498 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 129,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 869,379 shares of company stock valued at $53,594,399 and have sold 669,822 shares valued at $40,671,003. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.55. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.