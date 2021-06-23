Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,744 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Kontoor Brands worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.